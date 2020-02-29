The Somali Diplomatic Institute opens a diplomatic training course for directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Somali Diplomatic Institute

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Mohamed Isak Aden, opened in Mogadishu on Saturday a two-month intensive diplomatic training program in which the directors of the departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participate in order to enhance their skills and professions.

The diplomatic training program organized by the Diplomatic Institute will continue until the end of April and is part of the reorganization of the ministers ’corridors and their organizational structure and raising the level of science, culture, service and performance of work.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, and the State Minister of the Foreign Ministry, His Excellency Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi, have continuously been keen on giving a strong impetus to the Institute’s activities, following up its development and programs, inspecting its headquarters and giving the necessary directions.

