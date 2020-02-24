Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish ambassador trade and investment relations
By Najwa Guled
Feb 24th, 2020
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Monday at his office in the Ministry in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the sisterly Republic of Turkey, H.E. Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, especially trade exchange and expansion of joint investment projects.
Somalia and Turkey have historical, deep and exceptional relations, and are characterized by steady growth and unique at a high rate in terms of consultation, cooperation and exchange of visits at all levels.
