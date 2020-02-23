Somalia: Al-Barakat welcomes the lifting of sanctions imposed on it due of a false accusation of links to al-Qaeda

Al-Barakat celebrates in Mogadishu due to the lifting of its name from the list of terrorist financiers.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Al Barakat Group of Companies in Somalia held a welcome ceremony in Mogadishu to remove its name from the list of organizations supporting terrorism.

Mr. Ahmed Nur Ali Jimale, Founder and CEO of Al-Barakat

Mr. Ahmed Nur Ali Jimale, Founder and CEO of Al-Barakat, who raised his personal name, the name of his company and the banned financial assets, expressed his satisfaction with the official Somali and Djiboutian diplomatic efforts that have made great progress in negotiating with the United Nations, the United States of America and the European Court of Justice.

He added that Al-Barakat demonstrated to the world that it is not linked to any terrorist activities, and that it gained the right to start its business again.

MP Abdirahman Haji Aden Ibrahim (Ibbi)

The ceremony, which was held Saturday at the Al-Jazeera Hotel in Mogadishu, was attended by some members of the Somali Federal Parliament, as well as the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Regional Administration, business dealers, notables from clans and religious scholars.

Mogadishu Mayor Omar Mohamed Mohamud “Filish” speaking at a welcome ceremony removing the name Barakat Company from the list of terrorist financiers.

The United States government formally lifted sanctions on the Al-Barakat group of companies that have been charged for sponsoring terrorist activities.

Al-Barakat is a group of companies dealing in informal money transfer services known as hawala, telecommunications services, internet, in addition to logistic services.

It was banned by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Foreign Assets Control office in November 2001.

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, the US Department of the Treasury announced that it had removed the group from the list of specially designated citizens, which lists companies and individuals believed to have supported terrorist activities.

This step, which comes nearly nine years after the United Nations Security Council lifted the sanctions imposed on the group, may be a step that restores its prohibited assets in both the United Arab Emirates and Sweden.

