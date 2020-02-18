FM receives Executive Secretary of IGAD

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad receives the new Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, who arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday. February 18, 202

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, welcomed on Tuesday in Mogadishu the new Executive Secretary of the IGAD, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu , who has made several regional shuttle tours since his appointment to this position on October 22, 2019.

Somalia, as a founding member of the IGAD, seeks to enhance its relations and partnerships with East African countries to achieve economic growth and regional integration.

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad receives the new Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, who arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday. February 18, 202

The Foreign Minister held today a lunch banquet at a hotel in Mogadishu in the honor of the Executive Secretary of IGAD and his accompanying delegation. The banquet was attended by prominent advisers to His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmaajo) and His Excellency Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and senior officials in these offices.

