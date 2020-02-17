  • Custom Search
Home » DIPLOMAT MEMO » Foreign Minister receives the new representative of the World Health Organization in Somalia

Foreign Minister receives the new representative of the World Health Organization in Somalia

By Staff Reporter
In DIPLOMAT MEMO
Feb 17th, 2020
0 Comments
70 Views
TWITTER
Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad received the new representative of the World Health Organization in Somalia, Dr. Mamunur Rahman Malik. February 17, 2020 Mogadishu

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so)- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Monday, in his office at the Ministry in Mogadishu, Dr. Mamunur Rahman Malik, the new representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Somalia, who handed over his credentials to the Minister as a resident representative of the organization in the country.

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad received the new representative of the World Health Organization in Somalia, Dr. Mamunur Rahman Malik. February 17, 2020 Mogadishu

During the reception, aspects of joint cooperation were discussed, as well as providing the needs required by the health sector and hospitals in Somalia, setting up preventive and awareness programs for health service providers and implementing effective projects within the framework of activating joint mechanisms.

Recommended For You.

United States pressures Maduro and prohibits its citizens from dealing with a Venezuelan air carrier
Conviasa is an airline with its headquarters on the grounds of Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, near Caracas.
X

TWITTER For more news and stories, join us on Facebook,Twitter , or contact us through our Email: diplomatso@diplomat.so, diplomatsonews@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us | Opinion | Advertise us | Partners | RSS | Privacy Policy | Contact us
Copyright: 2014 © Diplomat News Network, All Rights Reserved.