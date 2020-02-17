Foreign Minister receives the new representative of the World Health Organization in Somalia

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad received the new representative of the World Health Organization in Somalia, Dr. Mamunur Rahman Malik. February 17, 2020 Mogadishu

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so)- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Monday, in his office at the Ministry in Mogadishu, Dr. Mamunur Rahman Malik, the new representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Somalia, who handed over his credentials to the Minister as a resident representative of the organization in the country.

During the reception, aspects of joint cooperation were discussed, as well as providing the needs required by the health sector and hospitals in Somalia, setting up preventive and awareness programs for health service providers and implementing effective projects within the framework of activating joint mechanisms.

