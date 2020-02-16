Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Meeting with Senegalese President Sall

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets with Senegalese President Macky Sall (R) at the Presidential Palace in Dakar on February 16, 2020, as part of his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa during which he will seek to lay out a positive vision for US cooperation with the continent where China has been increasingly active. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP

Dakar (Diplomat.so) – US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar, Senegal.

Secretary Pompeo and President Sall discussed ways to deepen the bilateral trade relationship and to promote mutually beneficial investment. The Secretary and the President discussed issues of security cooperation, including bilateral joint engagements.

The Secretary expressed appreciation for Senegal’s contributions to regional peacekeeping and preventing the spread of terrorism in the Sahel region. Secretary Pompeo and President Sall also discussed ways to counter the threats posed by Iran and the DPRK.

