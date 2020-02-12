Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the Ambassador of the Netherlands ways to enhance joint cooperation.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Wednesday in Mogadishu, the Dutch ambassador Mr. Frans Makken, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields of mutual benefit.

The meeting dealt with security, immigration and Somali community affairs in the Netherlands, as well as a review of the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

