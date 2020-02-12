  • Custom Search
  • February 2020
    M T W T F S S
    « Jan    
     12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    242526272829  
  • Photo of Milford Sound in New Zealand!
Home » DIPLOMAT MEMO » Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the Ambassador of the Netherlands ways to enhance joint cooperation

Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the Ambassador of the Netherlands ways to enhance joint cooperation

By Tajuddin
In DIPLOMAT MEMO
Feb 12th, 2020
0 Comments
211 Views
TWITTER

Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the Ambassador of the Netherlands ways to enhance joint cooperation.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Wednesday in Mogadishu, the Dutch ambassador Mr. Frans Makken, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields of mutual benefit.

The meeting dealt with security, immigration and Somali community affairs in the Netherlands, as well as a review of the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

Recommended For You.

Somalia, Italy and Turkey discussed in Mogadishu the issue of UN Security Council reform
In a joint meeting, FM Ahmed Isse Awad discussed today the relations and developments in the reform of the UNSC
X

TWITTER For more news and stories, join us on Facebook,Twitter , or contact us through our Email: diplomatso@diplomat.so, diplomatsonews@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us | Opinion | Advertise us | Partners | RSS | Privacy Policy | Contact us
Copyright: 2014 © Diplomat News Network, All Rights Reserved.