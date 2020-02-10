US Special Representative for Syria Ambassador James Jeffrey travels to Europe and the Middle East

US Ambassador James F. Jeffrey swears in as Special Representative for Syria Engagement, at the US Department of State on August 17, 2018. Image: US State Dept/Ron Przysucha

Washington (Diplomat.so) – According to a news release today at the US State Department, Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey, joined by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, departs today on travel to Turkey, Germany, and locations in the Middle East.

In Ankara, Ambassador Jeffrey will meet with senior Turkish officials to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the Assad regime’s Russian-backed military offensive in Idlib, the current situation in northeast Syria, implementation of UNSCR 2254 on the resolution of the Syrian conflict, and the Coalition’s continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

On February 13, Ambassador Jeffrey will arrive in Munich to attend the Munich Security Conference. Ambassador Jeffrey will engage with counterparts and hold bilateral meetings with senior officials to discuss our ongoing efforts to promote stability and security in Syria and our efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.

