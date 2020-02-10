Somalia: AMISOM Force Commander concludes field visit to Sector 3

AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma received a briefing from field commanders, on the security situation & progress in implementing the Concept of Operations(CONOPs) & the Somalia Transition Plan during a two-day visit to Baidoa & Gedo. Feb 10, 2020

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so + AMISOM) – The Force Commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yima has visited Baidoa to assess the progress of joint operations by the Somali National Army and AMISOM troops.

During the two-day visit, Lt. Gen. Tigabu received a briefing from field commanders, on the security situation and progress in implementing the Concept of Operations (CONOPs) and the Somalia Transition Plan.

He held closed-door meetings with AMISOM commanders of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF).

He also visited Bardhere Forward Operating Base in Gedo region, where he interacted with the officers.

Lt. Col. Imbiakha said, “During the tour, the Force Commander was taking stock of the achievements so far, in operationalising the Concept of Operations 2018-2021.”

The Force Commander commended the Somali National Army and the AMISOM Ethiopian contingent for jointly carrying out operations to secure the area, open up the main supply routes, and secure the airport.

Lt. Gen. Tigabu also applauded the cordial relations between AMISOM and the Bardhere town administration, enhanced by civil-military cooperation activities to support residents.

