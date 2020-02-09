Somalia: State Minister for Foreign Affairs signs the book of condolences on the death of former President of Kenya Daniel arap Moi

State Minister for Foreign Affairs signs the book of condolences on the death of former President of Kenya Daniel arap Moi. Feb 09, 2020 Mogadishu, Somalia

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi, signed on Sunday a book of condolences at the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Mogadishu, on the occasion of the death of former Kenyan President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs signs the book of condolences on the death of former President of Kenya Daniel arap Moi. Feb 09, 2020 Mogadishu, Somalia

“Kenya has lost one of its historic political leaders, its second president and one of the most prominent statesmen while establishing it as an independent republic,” the State Minister wrote.

The new building of the Kenyan Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Upon the arrival of the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the Kenyan embassy, was greeted by Lt. General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo, the Kenyan Ambassador accredited to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi died at the age of 95 years in a private hospital in the capital, Nairobi, due to an unspecified illness on February 4, 2020, and is the longest Kenyan president to have been in office for 24 years until he stepped down in 2002.

Related