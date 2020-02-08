  • Custom Search
Home » Local News » Somali Senate approves the new election law

Somali Senate approves the new election law

By Najwa Guled
In Local News
Feb 8th, 2020
0 Comments
50 Views
Somali Senate

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – On Saturday, the Somali Senate approved, in a session at its headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu, the electoral law referred by the federal government with the approval of an overwhelming majority, allowing it to be transferred to the President’s office for signature and issuance of an official decree.

Today’s session of the Senate, chaired by Speaker of the Council, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, with the attendance of both his first deputy, Abshir Mohamed Ahmed, and his second deputy, Mowlid Hussein Guhad, were attended by 33 of 54 members of the House, who voted 26 in favor of the new electoral system while only 6 members rejected.

On December 28, 2019, the People’s Assembly approved the new election law before it was introduced to the Senate, which was a key requirement to make the upcoming elections more fair, following months of disputes between political forces over some of its clauses.

Senator Ayub Ismail Yusuf said that this is a historic step to restore the right of the Somali people to elect their legislators and leaders, after the clan elders had the only voice present to choose members of parliament from 2000 to 2016.

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo”, has completed today, February 8, his third year, remaining for him for one year, where he is expected to achieve national priorities, including the inclusion and consolidation of the rule of law to respond to the aspirations and will of the Somali people.

