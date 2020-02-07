Fugitive from justice, the most wanted in Somalia, Abdirashid Janan appears in the town of Mandhera, Kenya

Fugitive from justice, most wanted in Somalia, Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur “Janan” with dozens of his armed tribal militias. Feb 07, 2020

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – According to press and security sources, the wanted suspect who escaped from justice, Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur “Janan”, hides with dozens of armed tribal militias inside the border separation zone between Somalia and Kenya, especially at the town of Mandhera.

Pictures published on social media on Friday were seen standing the border separation between Mandhere, Kenya and Beled Hawo, Somalia, while he saw himself as setting foot within the Somali border to avoid an international arrest warrant.

Abdirashid Janan, the former Security Minister of Jubaland State of Somalia, is wanted by the Benadir regional court, where in February 4 the Somali police issued an international arrest warrant that was sent to the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), asking neighboring Kenya to hand over the fugitive suspect to the hands of justice in Mogadishu.

The Somali National Army and police forces trained to combat terrorism are deployed extensively in the Gedo region, especially the towns of Luuq, Dolow, Bardhere and Beled Hawo, which prevents Abdirashid Janan from approaching these areas to which he descends relatively.

Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur escaped from detention in a house in the Shibis district of Mogadishu on January 28, which was guarded by security forces, after he broke a room window running through the alleys until he reached the beach and rented a fishing boat to transport him to Kismayo safely, according to press sources.

Amnesty International said that the fugitive from the judiciary, Abdirashid Janan, who committed serious crimes, should be tried in Somalia after his re-arrest.

“It is unconscionable that Abdirashid Janan, who is suspected of responsibility for crimes under international law and other serious human rights violations, has evaded attempts to bring him to justice,” said Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes.

Adding saying “The Kenyan authorities must immediately arrest and hand him over to the Federal Government of Somalia, who should conduct his trial in a manner that that meets international fair trial standards, without any further delays. Victims of his alleged crimes have waited patiently for justice and their hopes must not be frustrated.”

“Abdirashid’s escape has left many victims of his alleged crimes, including the killing of civilians and obstruction of humanitarian aid doubtful as to whether they would ever get justice. Now that his whereabouts are known, the authorities in Kenya and Somalia must move swiftly to ensure he is re-arrested and promptly tried so that justice and accountability is served,” said Seif Magango.

