  • Photo of Milford Sound in New Zealand!
Home » Local News » Farmaajo to attend AU Summit in Addis Ababa

Farmaajo to attend AU Summit in Addis Ababa

By Najwa Guled
In Local News
Feb 7th, 2020
0 Comments
266 Views
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmaajo)

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Diplomatic sources said that Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmaajo) will leave from Mogadishu on Saturday evening, heading by a delegation to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, on February 9 and 10, 2020.

The summit acquires special importance in light of handing the presidency of the African Union session from Egypt to South Africa, where Cairo worked during the year of its presidency in 2019 with African brothers on several priorities, most notably economic and regional integration, social development, peace and security, institutional and financial reform and building bridges of cultural and civilizational communication between african people as well as cooperation with international partners of the African continent.

The meetings of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union began on Thursday morning (6 February) in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, chaired by the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry.

