US Secretary of State discusses with the Prime Minister of Albania cooperative issues

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the State Department in Washington, DC on February 5, 2020. (AFP)

Washington (Diplomat.so) – US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Washington. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Rama discussed shared priorities during Albania’s 2020 Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The Secretary highlighted strong U.S. support for Albania’s bid to join the European Union and for on-going judicial and electoral reform efforts. The Secretary also commended the Prime Minister for his government’s steadfast commitment to NATO burden sharing, for pushing back against malign Iranian activity, and for undertaking a regional leadership role in protecting next-generation communications networks.

Recommended For You. Statement of the Somali, Eritrean and Ethiopian Tripartite Summit in Asmara Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo", Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met today, Monday, in X

Related