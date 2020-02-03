Somalia, Italy and Turkey discussed in Mogadishu the issue of UN Security Council reform
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – On Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, held in his office at the Ministry in Mogadishu, constructive talks on diplomatic relations and the developments of the UN Security Council reform process with the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy, Mr. Alberto Vecchi, and Deputy Head of Mission to the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Ozan PEKİN.
The trilateral joint meeting focused on the issue of ongoing reforms in the United Nations Security Council and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation to better respond to current and emerging challenges around the world.
