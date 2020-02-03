Somalia and UNODC discussed drug control

FM Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Sunday at his office in the Ministry the regional representative of the UNODC, Dr. Amado Philip de Andrés, and reviewed with him the areas of cooperation and coordination in drug control. Feb 02, 2020

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Sunday at his office in the Ministry in Mogadishu the regional representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Dr. Amado Philip de Andrés, and reviewed with him the areas of cooperation and coordination in drug control within the framework of signed agreements that are identical to the national strategy for drug control.

The two parties stressed the importance of cooperation between all parties concerned to develop a true partnership that ensures continued support for future programs to enhance national capabilities in countering this phenomenon and minimizing its negative effects on the individual and society.

