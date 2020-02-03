  • Custom Search
Home » SPOTLIGHT » Somali Foreign Minister expresses his country’s solidarity with China in confronting the coronavirus

Somali Foreign Minister expresses his country’s solidarity with China in confronting the coronavirus

By Staff Reporter
In SPOTLIGHT
Feb 3rd, 2020
0 Comments
333 Views
TWITTER
During a breakfast banquet at his home in Mogadishu, FM Ahmed Isse Awad assures Ambassador Qin Jian that Somalia stands with the government & people of China at this difficult time in the confront of the coronavirus. Feb 02, 2020

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – On Sunday at his home in Mogadishu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad hosted a breakfast banquet in honor of the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia Mr. Qin Jian, during which they discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and the two friendly peoples linked to ancient eternal relations.

Minister Awad stressed that he is in direct contact with Somali students in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, where the deadly coronavirus is spread.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is coordinating with the Chinese authorities and the Somali embassy in Beijing to arrange the necessary measures to provide what they need.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation assured the Chinese ambassador that Somalia stands with the Government and people of China at this difficult time, as they work hard to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, wishing them success in overcoming it completely.

