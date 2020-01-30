Somali Foreign Minister concludes in the Diplomatic Institute a protocol workshop for 16 government employees

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad concludes today a five-day protocol workshop organized by the Somali Diplomatic Institute, in which 16 government employees participated to raise the level of government work performance and coordination.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, concluded on Thursday, a five-day protocol workshop organized by the Somali Diplomatic Institute, in which 16 employees from the presidential offices, the Prime Minister, the People’s and Senate assemblies of the Federal Parliament, and the Directorate of Immigration and Naturalization participated.

The closing ceremony witnessed the attendance of the Chief of Staff of The Office of the President, Dr. Nur Dirie Hersi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Mohamed Isak Aden, and the Director of the Diplomatic Institute, Mr. Yusuf Alasow Mohamud.

This training course is the first for the diplomatic institute after its re-launch with funding from the sisterly state of Qatar on December 02, 2019 after it had been closed for 29 years due to its destruction in civil wars in the country on January 26, 1991.

