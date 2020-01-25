Somali Foreign Minister opens the first training workshop for the Diplomatic Institute after its re-launch

The Somali Diplomatic Institute starts today its first training course in Mogadishu, after being closed for 29 years due to its destruction in civil wars.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, on Saturday inaugurated the first training workshop organized by the Diplomatic Institute after re-launching it with funding from the sisterly State of Qatar on December 02, 2019 after it had been closed for 29 years due to its destruction in civil wars in the country on January 26, 1991.

Minister Ahmed Awad emphasized that this short training session for protocols lasts for five days, which will benefit 16 government employees from the offices of the Presidency and the Prime Minister and the People’s and Senate assemblies of the Somali Federal Parliament and the Directorate of Immigration and Naturalization within the framework of developing skills and raising competencies and working to improve the job performance of cadres of government institutions.

For his part, Director of the Diplomatic Institute, Mr. Yusuf Alasow Mohamud said that this training course aims to develop the skills of government employees in the protocol and build their capabilities in coordination and cooperative work, adding that other important courses will be followed as a preliminary plan for the success of the government’s work in the service of the nation and the country.

The Diplomatic institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was established on December 3, 1986, and two batches were graduated from him, each of which completed two years of study, that is, the period between 1986-1990, prior to the collapse of the central government, and one of its major tasks is to train an educated diplomatic generation to teach them diplomacy, politics, security, law, economics, administration, and languages.

