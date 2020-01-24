Mustafa Al-Imam Sentenced for Terrorist Attacks in Benghazi, Libya

FILE – This undated image provided by the FBI in a U.S. District Court filing in Washington on Feb. 29, 2019, shows Mustafa al-Imam after his capture in October 2017. A federal judge has sentenced Mustafa al-Imam to 19 years in federal prison for helping to plan the 2012 attacks in Benghazi. The sentence came several months after a federal jury in Washington convicted Mustafa al-Imam of supporting the extremist militia that launched the fiery assaults on the U.S. compounds. (FBI via AP)

Washington (Diplomat.so) – The U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said in a press statement that Mustafa Al-Imam was sentenced on January 23 to more than 19 years in prison for his participation in the September 11, 2012, terrorist attacks on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya. Al-Imam’s sentencing today sends a strong message to those who would attempt to commit such a heinous crime.

We express our continued gratitude to the U.S. law enforcement, military, and intelligence communities for their relentless efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack. We continue to mourn the losses of Ambassador Chris Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Tyrone Woods. Each sacrificed his life promoting American ideals. Their colleagues serving around the world today continue that important work in the same spirit and in their honor.

