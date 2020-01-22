While receiving the Turkish Ambassador, Somali Foreign Minister, stresses the depth of Mogadishu’s relations with Ankara

FM Ahmed Isse Awad received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry in Mogadishu, the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz. January 22, 2020

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations, trade and investment cooperation and institutional support.

The Minister, together with the Turkish Ambassador, toured the Diplomatic Institute and Gardens.

