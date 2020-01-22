Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the Deputy Ambassador of Germany ways to enhance cooperation

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry in Mogadishu, Mr. Markus Bollmohr, Deputy Head of the German Mission to the Federal Republic of Somalia, in the presence of the Director of the Department of Europe and the Americas at the Ministry, Mr. Abdilatif Mohamud Ali.

During the meeting, the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed to emphasize the strength of the strategic partnership, and a number of issues of common concern were discussed.

