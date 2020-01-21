United States supports a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro

Washington (Diplomat.so) – On January 21, the United States identified 15 aircraft as blocked property of state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA). Several of these aircraft have been involved in the harassment of U.S. military flights in Caribbean airspace or have been used to transport senior members of the illegitimate former Maduro regime, which continues to subject the people of Venezuela to brutal and dictatorial practices. As a result of this action, U.S. persons are on notice that they may not transact with these aircraft – to include chartering, contracting, refueling, or purchasing them – except as otherwise authorized.

The United States took this action pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13884, which blocks the property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela. This action furthers U.S. efforts to use targeted sanctions and steady diplomacy to end Maduro’s attempts to usurp power, and to support a Venezuelan transition to democracy, including free and fair presidential elections.

The United States and democratic allies around the world remain committed to the Venezuelan people and their categorical rejection of Maduro’s brutal and dictatorial actions. Working together, we support the peaceful restoration of democracy, economic stability, and rule of law in Venezuela.

