Kenyan army destroys Hormuud Telecom station in Jaldeis, Somalia

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Hormuud Telecom Somalia said that the Kenyan army stationed in the Lower Juba region in southern Somalia attacked on Monday night (20 January) a subsidiary of the company in the village of Jaldeis, near the town of Dhobley, and destroyed the company’s properties including the communications tower, generators and cars.

The company said in a press statement that the Kenyan forces destroyed the company’s subsidiary building with mines and explosives, which led to the disruption and obstruction of the Hormuud’s services in a part of the region from which the beneficiaries were villagers.

The company has condemned the targeting of the Kenyan army operating in Somalia under the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) to the sub-centers of its telecommunications tower in the Lower Juba and Gedo regions.

The company added in its statement that Kenya has destroyed from 2019 until now 13 of its sub-centers in the villages of Jaldeis, Ali Bulei, Diif, Khadija Haji, Elbande, Dhuyaigaron, Gerilei and Dhamase without any concern about the legality of its presence in the country and its violation of laws and working policy, asking the Somali federal government to take diplomatic and legal measures for unjustified attacks Kenyan towards its services to the Somali people.

