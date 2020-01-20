Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas before their bilateral meeting at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on May 23, 2018.

Berlin (Diplomat.so) – Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas discussed ongoing international efforts to support a durable ceasefire, a return to a political process, and an end of foreign interference in Libya.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister pledged to continue strong support for Libyan sovereignty. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas also discussed U.S.-German coordination on a range of global challenges, including Afghanistan, and the need to counter Iran’s aggressive and destabilizing actions in the Middle East.

Recommended For You. Turkey treats 16 Somali wounds in its Ankara hospitals Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" inspects 16 wounded people before they are transferred to Turkey by medical plane for X

Related