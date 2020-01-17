Somalia: GalMudug Parliament elects Mohamed Nur Ga’al as the new Speaker

Dr. Mohamed Nur Ga’al

Dhusamareb (Diplomat.so) – On Friday in Dhusamareb, members of the House of Representatives of the GalMudug State of Somalia elected Dr. Mohamed Nur Ga’al as the new speaker to assume the leadership role of the provincial parliament in the coming stage to elect a new state president.

Mohamed Ga’al, the former State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, got 54 votes out of a total of 89, while his rival Abdinasir Aden Osman got 34 votes and lost one vote.

Mr. Abdullahi Hersi Mohamed was elected first deputy speaker of Parliament, while the former local journalist Faduma Abdi Fandhe was elected as the second deputy of the provincial parliament speaker.

