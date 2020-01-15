Foreign Minister discusses with the Deputy UN Envoy for Somalia the strengthening of cooperation mechanisms

Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad discusses with the Deputy UN Envoy for Somalia, Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, the strengthening of cooperation mechanisms.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, met today in Mogadishu, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, and discussed with him the strengthening of efforts aimed at effective cooperation and institutional support to raise the level of humanitarian aid and development programs.

Recommended For You. Somalia: car bomb kills 30 civilians in Mogadishu Dozens killed following a massive suicide car bomb in Mogadishu early Saturday morning. Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - About 30 people were killed X

Related