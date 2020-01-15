Foreign Minister discusses with the Deputy UN Envoy for Somalia the strengthening of cooperation mechanisms
By Najwa Guled
In TOP STORY
Jan 15th, 2020
0 Comments
135 Views
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, met today in Mogadishu, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, and discussed with him the strengthening of efforts aimed at effective cooperation and institutional support to raise the level of humanitarian aid and development programs.
Recommended For You.
Dozens killed following a massive suicide car bomb in Mogadishu early Saturday morning. Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - About 30 people were killed
For more news and stories, join us on Facebook,Twitter , or contact us through our Email: diplomatso@diplomat.so, diplomatsonews@gmail.com