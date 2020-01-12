Somalia and the European Union sign a protocol of the EUCAP Somalia

The agreement was signed between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, and the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Nicolás Berlanga Martinez.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The government of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the European Union on Sunday signed in Mogadishu an agreement on the status of the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP Somalia).

The agreement was signed between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, and the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Nicolás Berlanga Martinez.

The protocol of the agreement stipulates the mechanism and joint work between the European Union and Somalia, in line with the priorities of security and stability plans to develop self-sustaining capacity to enhance Somali maritime security.

Both the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the EU Ambassador in Mogadishu pointed out the development of distinguished cooperation relations between the two parties and pushing them to better horizons to reach satisfactory results that achieve the desired aspirations.

