  • Custom Search
  • January 2020
    M T W T F S S
    « Dec    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  
  • Photo of Milford Sound in New Zealand!
Home » DIPLOMAT MEMO » Somalia and the European Union sign a protocol of the EUCAP Somalia

Somalia and the European Union sign a protocol of the EUCAP Somalia

By Najwa Guled
In DIPLOMAT MEMO
Jan 12th, 2020
0 Comments
238 Views
TWITTER
The agreement was signed between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, and the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Nicolás Berlanga Martinez.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The government of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the European Union on Sunday signed in Mogadishu an agreement on the status of the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP Somalia).

The agreement was signed between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, and the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Nicolás Berlanga Martinez.

The protocol of the agreement stipulates the mechanism and joint work between the European Union and Somalia, in line with the priorities of security and stability plans to develop self-sustaining capacity to enhance Somali maritime security.

Both the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the EU Ambassador in Mogadishu pointed out the development of distinguished cooperation relations between the two parties and pushing them to better horizons to reach satisfactory results that achieve the desired aspirations.

Recommended For You.

Somalia: Foreign Ministry holds a memorial service for the deceased freedom and unitary fighter Ahmed-kayse Haji Duale
Foreign Ministry held a memorial service today in Mogadishu for the late Ambassador Ambassador Ahmed-kayse Haji Duale Abdullahi. Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) -
X

TWITTER For more news and stories, join us on Facebook,Twitter , or contact us through our Email: diplomatso@diplomat.so, diplomatsonews@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us | Opinion | Advertise us | Partners | RSS | Privacy Policy | Contact us
Copyright: 2014 © Diplomat News Network, All Rights Reserved.