Somalia: Foreign Ministry holds a memorial service for the deceased freedom and unitary fighter Ahmed-kayse Haji Duale

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Foreign Ministry held a memorial service today in Mogadishu for the late Ambassador Ambassador Ahmed-kayse Haji Duale Abdullahi, the country’s first Minister of Agriculture, who died on 8 January, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona, USA.

Ahmed-kayse is one of the four prominent leaders in uniting the northern regions with the southern regions to establish the Somali Republic on 1 July 1960.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, said at the memorial ceremony that the deceased Ahmed-kayse Haji Duale was a brilliant diplomat who served the loyalty and dedication of his country, as he was one of the four Somali freedom fighters who united the northern region with the south after their independence from the British and Italian colonialists.

The Minister stressed that holding such events is only a reminder of the merits of the personalities who served the country in its foreign policy more successfully and superiorly.

Speaking at the memorial ceremony, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye, expressed his great appreciation for attending the memorial ceremony for the blessings of the valuable works left by the late Amb. Ahmed-kayse Haji, to all generations, being a freedom fighter for the northern regions and a unit fighter for the Somali nation .

Hon. Mr. Mohamed Omar Arteh Ghalib, a member of the House of People, said that the deceased Ahmed-kayse will be immortal in the golden corridors of Somali history, considering that he is the last deceased of four senior leaders who worked with all their strength to achieve the aspirations of the Somali people to unite the northern regions with the southern regions to end an era of colonial history of Somalia.

Verses from the Holy Quran and Islamic duas were read at the beginning and end of the memorial service held at the Foreign Ministry building, which was attended by some members of the two Houses of Parliament, ambassadors, diplomats and civil servants.

