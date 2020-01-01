Somali Army controls new villages in western Lower Shabelle region

Somali National Army

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somali National Army forces have completely taken control of small villages in the western Lower Shabelle region to destroy basic camps that launch the terrorist attacks masterminded by Al-Shabab.

Military officers said that they had seized many villages, including Moradinle, Bula Miskin, Moallinka, Baladul Amin, Rakaile, Sabrie and Bulo Bashir, early Wednesday morning as an attempt to curb the infiltration of terrorists and their bloody operations against the Somali people residing in the capital, Mogadishu.

The army seized these villages after clashes that resulted in the killing of 20 militants, according to the commander of the 16th battalion of commandos, Osman Abdulmalik Malin.

Recommended For You. Somalia: Hirshabelle police briefly shut down a second independent radio Somali police force Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) condemns the unlawful brief closure of Radio Jowhar and the X

Related