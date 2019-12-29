Turkey treats 16 Somali wounds in its Ankara hospitals

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo” inspects 16 wounded people before they are transferred to Turkey by medical plane for treatment.

Ankara (Diplomat.so) – A Turkish military medical plane carrying 16 Somali wounded and the body of two Turkish engineers were killed in a car bomb attack targeting Saturday (December 28, 2019) on a tax collection point at ex-control Afgoye intersection in Mogadishu arrived on Sunday evening in Ankara, according to sources from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The bloody terrorist attack, whose responsibility has not yet been claimed by al-Shabab, has left 77 civilians dead and 126 wounded, according to medical sources.

A Turkish military medical aircraft transporting wounded Somalis from Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu.

In 2019, the Somali capital, Mogadishu, witnessed the bloody suicide attacks masterminded by Al shabab militants, in which hundreds of innocent residents of its civilians were killed, who suffered much from terrorist violence more than others.

