Somalia: Foreign Minister inspects the wounded in the ex-control Afgoye intersection terrorist bombing

FM Ahmed Awad, accompanied by the Minister of Trade & the State Minister for the PM’s Office, inspected the wounded in the ex-control Afgoye terrorist bombing.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia , Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, accompanied by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Eng. Abdullahi Ali Hassan and the State Minister for the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Abdullahi Hamud Mohamed, on Saturday, inspected the wounded people from a car bomb targeted by a suicide bomber this morning in the crowded ex-control Afgoye intersection in Mogadishu, killing at least 70 civilians.

Minister Awad sent his sincere condolences to the families of the victims for this heinous attack, wishing the speedy recovery of the wounded, reinforcing the steadfastness of the Somali people, saying that the Federal Government of Somalia will continue its war against terrorism while protecting its people.

Somali government committee discusses the issue of relief for the families of the victims of the terrorist bombing.

During his visit to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital, formerly known as Digfer Hospital in the capital, the Minister met with the Turkish Ambassador Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz and the Hospital Director Dr. Aşır Eraslan, extending his sincere condolences to the government and the brotherly Turkish people for the killing of two Turkish engineers in this tragedy. The minister also met a government committee tasked with providing relief to the victims of the terrorist bombing in connection with the transfer of the seriously injured to sister and friendly countries for treatment.

