Somalia: car bomb kills 30 civilians in Mogadishu

Dozens killed following a massive suicide car bomb in Mogadishu early Saturday morning.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – About 30 people were killed and at least 90 people were injured in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday morning by a car bombing led by a suicide bomber believed to be masterminded by the pro-al-Qaeda Al shabaab group.

Ambulances and military vehicles perform rescue work.

The car bomb targeted a tax collection point located on the side of the ex-control Afgoye intersection in Mogadishu, which is crowded with pedestrians.

The security forces and the people of Mogadishu are working hard to move the dead and wounded from the site of the bloody terrorist attack to hospitals.

Medical and security sources confirmed that the dead were mostly students, street vendors, drivers and other innocent civilians.

