Somalia: car bomb kills 30 civilians in Mogadishu
By Najwa Guled
Dec 28th, 2019
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – About 30 people were killed and at least 90 people were injured in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday morning by a car bombing led by a suicide bomber believed to be masterminded by the pro-al-Qaeda Al shabaab group.
The car bomb targeted a tax collection point located on the side of the ex-control Afgoye intersection in Mogadishu, which is crowded with pedestrians.
Medical and security sources confirmed that the dead were mostly students, street vendors, drivers and other innocent civilians.
