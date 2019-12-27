Locusts invade Somali farmland

Somalia is witnessing a wave of locust attacks on agricultural crops in the center and south of the country.

Agriculture specialists said that the absence of competent state institutions, and the weak capabilities of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Somali federal government and regional administrations are all factors hindering the fight against locusts.

For more than 4 weeks, Somali farmers are still complaining about this scourge, demanding that local officials put an end to this problem and control the scourge in time.

Locusts attacked the city of Burao in the Togdheer region of the Somaliland administration in the northwest of the country in November before its extension to the town of Adado in the Galgudud region of the GalMudug State, and subsequently was bought in a remarkable way in the city of Beledweyne, the capital of Hiran region, and parts of the Middle Shabelle region in the HirShabelle State, as it is considered a real threat to agricultural land in Wanlaweyn, Lower Shabelle region and Tiyeglow of Bakool region in the Southwest State.

Farmers warn that the ongoing locust attack on Somali farmland for months to come may threaten it with desertification and the inability to cultivate it again.

