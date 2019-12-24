  • Custom Search
Somalia: State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador the prospects for cooperation

By Najwa Guled
In DIPLOMAT MEMO
Dec 24th, 2019
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi received on Tuesday at his office in the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Mr. Qin Jian, during which they discussed a number of issues related to the distinguished relations between the two countries.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Chinese ambassador reviewed issues of common concern, as well as new prospects for achieving broader cooperation and closer relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples to enhance bilateral joint work in various fields.

