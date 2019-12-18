U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar hails debt relief for Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar attends a news conference at the House Triangle in Washington, DC, on legislation to create special immigrant visas for Iraqi and Afghan wartime translators on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Washington (Diplomat.so) – The U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district Hon. Ms. Ilhan Omar issued a statement on ensuring debt relief for Somalia.

In her statement, the U.S. Representative said: “I am thrilled we were able to secure debt relief for Somalia today. Somalia continues to hold crushing amounts of debt—which holds back the economy and keeps millions of Somalis in poverty. This doesn’t just have an impact on Somalis in Somalia, but on the thousands of Somali- Americans who live in my district and have family in the region”.

“This debt relief package is a major milestone that validates the incredible progress that Somalia has made in the past several years. This should not be seen as the end, but the beginning of renewed diplomatic engagement with the country. There is still more that must be done when it comes to strengthening democracy, respect for human rights, and the relationship between Villa Somalia, regional governments and the people. The U.S. can play a major role in all of this.

“Debt relief is a step in the right direction, and I look forward to continuing to work for the free, peaceful, democratic Somalia we all want to see.”

Recommended For You. Somalis in Minnesota discusses the recruitment to ISIS Minneapolis ( AP + DIPLOMAT.SO) - Members of Minnesota's large Somali community gathered Sunday to condemn the recruitment of youth X

Related

Loading...