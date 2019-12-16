Somalia: Security installs dozens of surveillance cameras in the streets of Mogadishu

Dozens of surveillance cameras were installed in several streets in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, this week.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Dozens of surveillance cameras were installed in several streets in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, this week as a plan by the national security services to monitor and follow-up on suspicious movements to track down militants and terrorist operations.



The cameras were installed in Makkah Al-Mukarramah Street, the service roads leading to the Presidential Palace (Villa Somalia), the intersection of KM 4 and main points in the districts of Hamarweyne and Hamar jajab in order to control the vital and service sites of the Somali federal government.

Surveillance cameras provide information of great value in the investigation of any process and they also play a large role in analyzing operations, but the problem is that it only helps in analyzing the process that occurred, and not in preventing it.



Security officers said that the capabilities to analyze the movements of people or vehicles in a suspicious manner and to issue warnings will be combined in the next stage with cameras located in the very crowded streets in the capital.

